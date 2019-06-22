NAPLES, Maine — Tim Smith is improving everyday after being released from Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut last month.

He is a former firefighter from Sebago who received a new heart in April.

The 45-year-old was placed on a priority list for a heart transplant after doctors told him it was the only option to stay alive.

He received a new heart from a 31-year-old man, who was a perfect match. Smith is eternally grateful to the family of the donor who died so he could live.

The father of two had to learn how to walk again and has to get regular scans and tests check for any rejection. While Smith is making strides toward a full recovery, his family is coping with huge medical bills.

"My whole stay at Yale was 500,000 dollars. What's your responsibility? 10 to 20 percent," said Smith.

Smith also to take 20 pills a day, including costly anti-rejection medication that he will have to be on the rest of his life.

To help the Smith family with medical expenses, click here. Information about benefit fundraiser events for Tim Smith can be found here.