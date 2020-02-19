AUGUSTA, Maine — Central Maine Power has announced the appointing of former CEO, David T. Flanagan as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Central Maine Power, its parent firm AVANGRID, Inc.

The announcement was made Wednesday, but Flanagan started on Tuesday.

In a news release, CMP said "Flanagan will focus on restoring quality customer service to its Maine customers," in his new role.

“While the company faces challenging times, I will work with the dedicated employees of CMP to return to providing high quality, transparent, and reliable service for our customers; and to earn back the trust of Maine people,” said Flanagan.

An introductory press conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning, with details below. David Flanagan is a Maine native.

This article will be updated as NEWS CENTER Maine follows the story.

