BUCKSPORT, Maine — A former Bucksport motel manager has been accused of assaulting three children multiple times last summer.

Kaleen Adnan, 30, who goes by "Danny", was the owner of the Spring Fountain Motel last summer when a working mother, Shaylin Mazzetta, lived there with her three children -- ages 6, 10, and 11 years old.

Court documents released on Thursday, May 30 request Adnan's arrest and list in detail multiple instances when Adnan allegedly assaulted the children.

According to the affidavit, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended that officials conduct a welfare check on the children on August 8 after police received a notice of potential assault the day before.

Upon their investigation, DHHS and members of the Bucksport Police Department found that the 6-year-old had bruising on her face, neck, wrists, legs, and buttocks.

The three kids all said the injuries were caused by Adnan.

The 11-year-old went further into detail in her separate interview with police, saying that Adnan would check on the children while their mother was at work. She said Adnan tried to discipline them -- particularly the 6-year-old -- by spanking them.

She also said that at one point, Adnan put the 6-year-old inside of a refrigerator where he tied her up. The 6-year-old had told her that Adnan had hung her upside down inside the office of his motel.

Officials also spoke with the 10-year-old boy who said Adnan told the children to lie to police during questioning. He relayed an instance when he says Adnan used a stick with a nail in it to spank him after he made a mistake while painting part of the motel complex.

He said Adnan used the spanking device on the 6-year-old "like 30 times" after she drew on cement with lip gloss.

In her interview, the 6-year-old relayed similar information to officials. She added that she had been left hanging upside down from a hook in the motel until the string on her ankles broke and she fell onto two buckets.

The affidavit also noted that officials took pictures of the 6-year-old's bruising and showed them to the DHHS.

In response to the allegations, Adnan says he was nothing but nice to the family. He says he bought them shoes and made sure the kids had food when their mother was not around.

Adnan says the police are just taking the kids' word as truth.

"The biggest thing that shocked me -- the kid said I hit him 30 times with a nail, and there was no mark, but I got indicted on that," said Adnan. "Looks like I'm in Cameroon -- there no laws and no facts. As long as you are not white enough, you're going down for it."

Adnan says he will fight the charges. He is scheduled to appear in Hancock County Superior Court next month.

