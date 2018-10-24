BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- An update to a story we told you about earlier this month: parking fees are coming to city lots in Biddeford starting next week.

It's a plan put forth by the city to curb some of the parking problems.

Now, one man has filed a formal complaint against the city.

Biddeford officials responded to that complaint Wednesday, saying the plan is consistent with what voters wanted.

They sent a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine that reads in part, "the complaint misrepresents the intent and scope of the citizen-initiated referendum that opposed installing parking meters on downtown streets."

The Biddeford City Council held three public meetings about the matter in April. As the result of public feedback and staff recommendations, they drafted a three phase parking management program.

