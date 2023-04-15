Crews from several towns respond to forest fire in Raymond

The smoke could be seen for miles, according to Raymond Fire Chief Bruce Tupper.

RAYMOND, Maine — Smoke could reportedly be seen for miles as a forest fire tore through as much as seven acres in Raymond Friday afternoon.

Crews from more than nine towns responded to the blaze located off a remote ATV trail off Mountain Road near McDermott Road around 4 p.m., according to Raymond Fire Chief Bruce Tupper.

Once they were on scene, crews were reportedly able to establish a perimeter and get control of the fire.

No injuries were reported and no homes were impacted by the blaze, Tupper said.

Crews are expected to return on Saturday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tupper advises the public to use caution during dry conditions due to fire danger.