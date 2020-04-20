PORTLAND, Maine — Every year on Patriot's Day, Jason Kroot laces up his sneakers, heads out the front door and runs a marathon. This year, because of the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak, this year is a little different.

Jason been doing it for years. And he does it -- usually in Boston for the Boston Marathon -- to raise money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Both of Kroot's parents died from cancer. So he runs in their memory.

And then there's his patient partner, Colin. Colin is 9 now and Kroot has been racing to raise money for his fight since 2013. And Kroot wasn't going to let the fact that the Boston Marathon was rescheduled stop him from fundraising. He ran 13.1 miles on Sunday and another 13.1 miles on Patriots Day.

Cheered on by his wife and brother, Kroot crossed the finish line of his virtual marathon Monday afternoon.

