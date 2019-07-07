ORONO, Maine — People from all over the country gathered to watch the United States Women's National soccer team play in the World Cup Final on Sunday.

"It's good to see the enthusiasm," Alex Barrie, said.

Barrie was watching the game at the Common Loon in Orono with his wife, Asli and his 4-year-old son, Will.

The three watched enthusiastically with the rest of the country as the United States defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to become World Cup Champions again.

For Asli, this was special.

"It's kind of interesting because being from Turkey, I used to watch men's soccer a lot so it was kind of interesting how like U.S. is really big on women's soccer so that's kind of an encouraging thing for me as a woman," she said.

Encouraging for all women, but especially young girls.

"It's been great to see people coming out for women's sports and it's important for us to show our daughter," Meghan Gardner, owner at the Common Loon, said. "It's not there are sports and there's women's sports. It's there a men's sports and women's sports and to see crowds coming out I think it's really great for us but I think it's also really great for her."

Gardner's daughter, 4-year-old Ella, says she thinks she can play in the World Cup when she grows up.

"She says that she's faster than a cheetah," Gardner says of her 4-year-old "And I'm not sure how accurate that statement is but she's pretty certain."

