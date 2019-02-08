STONEHAM, Maine — A contest from a family in Maine could bring one lucky winner the permanent-stay of a lifetime -- all for one photograph and a $99 entry fee.

TimberStone Adventures, which is a treehouse resort and disc golf course in Stoneham, is giving away its entire property.

The winner of the contest would get three live-in treehouses, including:

the largest treehouse , which is two stories tall and custom-built. It comes with full amenities, a kitchen, spiral staircase, two bathrooms, two bedrooms, and a large front deck.

, which is two stories tall and custom-built. It comes with full amenities, a kitchen, spiral staircase, two bathrooms, two bedrooms, and a large front deck. the mid-size treehouse , which is also fully-equipped with amenities and has one bath, a kitchen, loft, and wrap-around deck

, which is also fully-equipped with amenities and has one bath, a kitchen, loft, and wrap-around deck the smaller "more primitive" treehouse, with a loft and front deck

In addition to the treehouses, the winner would receive:

an 18-hole mountain disc golf course

a five-story castle tower, which is located at the summit of a mountain in the White Mountain National Forest

a Polaris Sportsman side-by-side vehicle

a Woodland Mills sawmill

a family fire pit

and...

$25,000!

The total prize includes 56 acres of land bordering the White Mountain National Forest.

All contestants have to do is send in an original photograph related in some way to the theme of "nature", as well as a $99 fee and a fully-completed online entry form. The photograph cannot have won any previous awards or contests.

Anyone participating must be at least 18 years old.

The contest runs from August 1 to November 1, and the winner will be announced by December 1!

For more information about the contest, click here.