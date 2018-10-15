FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- During Sunday night's opening ceremonies at Gillette Stadium during the matchup between the Patriots and the Chiefs, an honor guard from Maine got to participate and stand on the field for the first time.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard displayed the colors during the national anthem. It was the first time the CCSO Honor Guard has ever been to a Patriots game, and it was also the first game some of the deputies had ever attended.

“It's just an incredible honor for us and for the team," said Sgt. Patrick Ferriter." When we put the time and the energy, we become in my humble opinion the best in the state and certainly one of the best in New England when it comes to drill ceremonies stuff."

Deputy Brandon Barragan, Detective Brian Ackerman, Sergeant Paul Thorpe, and Lieutenant Donald Foss rounded out the Honor Guard.

Sunday was Ferriter's first-ever Patriots game, and the honor guard got to stand on the field for the duration of the game.

"To be recognized is a huge honor and to be able to come down here and represent the state and the sheriff's office is very humbling experience and we’re excited," said Ferriter.

Ferriter said watching a game from "normal" seats would be difficult after this experience.

The Honor Guard also got to meet Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The Honor Guard had a great time performing at the Patriots game tonight. Thanks to the Patriots staff for the invitation and thanks to Bob Kraft for taking the time to be in a photo!

