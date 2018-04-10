BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) - During October and November, spring tulips and daffodils may be far from mind, but they should not be.

Melissa Higgins, the wholesale manager at Sprague's Nursery & Garden Center, says, "right now, through the second week of November is the perfect time to get bulbs in the ground."

That's because tulip and daffodil bulbs must go through a "cooling period" during the winter before they bloom.

While choosing your tulip bulbs look for ones that are solid and not moldy. Also, bigger bulbs tend to be better.

Higgins says, "Bigger bulbs are better in my opinion. You can choose to buy smaller bulbs, typically they're less expensive, but bulbs are so inexpensive anyway. It's worth it to spend another nickel on a bigger bulb."

If you're late to the tulip planting party, or for whatever reason don't get around to your planting until springtime, you may not be entirely out of luck.

Some garden centers, including Sprague's Nursery in Bangor, carry pre-cooled bulbs in the spring. That way, even those who wait until the last minute won't be deprived of a colorful front yard.

