YORK, Maine — Hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country have a new crime-fighting tool. Smart video doorbells could give police access to footage near a crime scene, and according to Ring, all law enforcement has to do is request it.

There are basic steps police need to meet to acquire footage, such as referencing a relevant case, and limited timelines on the Neighborhood App.

The doorbell camera company Ring lists options for owners on its website. When it comes to giving up their surveillance, customers can decide to share or opt-out of future requests.

Police can also use the Neighborhood Portal to disseminate crime and safety alerts and interact as an officer.

The York Police Department is currently the only Maine law enforcement agency involved, according to Ring's interactive map.

(Map courtesy of Ring, Washington Post)

Ring, owned by Amazon, says the Neighbors Portal only share street and email addresses with law enforcement when a customer shares footage through a police video request.

This story will be updated