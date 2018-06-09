BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — It's really a cool job when you get paid to eat. Right? Bagel Central in Bangor was my choice for breakfast a few weeks ago.

The well-known restaurant is located at 33 Central Street. They have a huge menu, which is located on their website. I had the egg, lox, and onion bagelwich. The atmosphere is fantastic, with plenty of room to enjoy your meal and invite your friends along, too!

Check out their menu here.

There are many other great places to indulge in a bagel, across the state, too!

Happy eating!

Cory

