BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — It's really a cool job when you get paid to eat. Right? Bagel Central in Bangor was my choice for breakfast a few weeks ago.

The well-known restaurant is located at 33 Central Street. They have a huge menu, which is located on their website. I had the egg, lox, and onion bagelwich. The atmosphere is fantastic, with plenty of room to enjoy your meal and invite your friends along, too!

bagelcentral_1536232822237.jpg

Check out their menu here.

There are many other great places to indulge in a bagel, across the state, too!

Happy eating!

Cory

© NEWS CENTER Maine