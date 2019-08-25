BANGOR, Maine — Tens of thousands have packed onto the Bangor waterfront to enjoy the music and atmosphere of the American Folk Festival this weekend. The festival brings artists from all across the globe, and at the food section there, it is no exception when it comes to international flavor.

"Well we already got some Indian food. I think next is a quesadilla, maybe some ice cream," said attendee Jan Carpenter. It may not be the most conventional combo of food, but when it's there, you go for it.

"Oh I call it a 10," added Carpenter.

Food from all corners of the globe, as well as local Maine specialties and Maine vendors too at this year's festival. It all combines for an exciting atmosphere for food lovers.

"Everyone's happy and interested to be here and having a good time so it's a great way to interact with people," said owner of Fresh N Tasty Corn Roaster Bruce Groening.

Groening and his corn business are attending the festival for the first time. Groening is excited to share his unique festival snack with the Maine community.

"It's nice to bring something different to the fair. And to have a different choice, and option for people," said Groening.

For those looking for the chance to try some of the festivals food delicacies it will continue on Sunday with more music acts as well as food vendors. It end for the weekend on Sunday at 6:30pm.