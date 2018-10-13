BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine)--The nip in the air has got many people thinking about the winter heating season approaching.

That’s why the Bangor Police Department has teamed up with Shaw's and Eastern Area Agency On Aging's Furry Friends Food Bank to put on a pet food drive Saturday.

Organizers say the drive collects wet and dry food, toys and other treats for dogs and cats.

Bangor Police Community Relations Officer Daniel Gastia said, “ With rising heating oil prices and stuff like that, sometimes its unfortunate that people have to make the decision to feed themselves or go without eating to feed their pet. So, this is a good opportunity for people in the community to get together for individuals having a tough winter.”

Gastia says the Fury Friends Foodbank food drive supports people and their pets in need in 4 counties.

