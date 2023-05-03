Florida woman, 76, rescued after car becomes stranded in flooded river in Waterford

A Maine game warden rescued the woman after she had reportedly driven into a section of road flooded by the Crooked River.

WATERFORD, Maine — A 76-year-old woman from Florida was rescued by a Maine game warden late Monday night after she had reportedly driven into a flooded section of road in Waterford and became stranded.

Maine Game Warden Harry Weigman encountered a section of road flooded by the Crooked River in the area of Hunts Corner Road shortly before 11:30 p.m., a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

"As he approached the flooded area, he noticed a vehicle that appeared stuck in the water, with water about halfway up the doors on the downstream side, about 50 yards away from the unflooded section of the road," the release said.

When Wiegman came to a stop and exited his truck, he heard a woman yelling for help from inside the flooded vehicle, according to the release.

Wiegman then put on his float coat (a personal flotation device) and grabbed another personal flotation device for the woman stuck in the vehicle.

"With the flooded river current creating unsure footing conditions, Wiegman slowly shuffled his way towards the vehicle, and upon getting there, found 76-year-old Karen Palmer of Leesburg, Florida, in the car, hypothermic from the river water that had filled the vehicle halfway up the doors," the release said.

MDIFW said Palmer was disoriented due to the cold, and she was unable to explain how she became stuck or how long she had been there.

Wiegman successfully secured the personal flotation device on Palmer, removed her from the vehicle, and assisted her to his truck by "tightly holding her onto his body and shielding her from the current as he shuffled back to the truck through the river," the release stated.

Palmer was then able to warm up inside the truck and become more coherent, MDIFW said. She told Wiegman she "absolutely needed her medicine that was in the car."

"At this point, Game Warden Sarah Miller arrived, and assisted Wiegman as he went back to the flooded car, where he retrieved the medicine and some personal items for Palmer," the release said.

EMS personnel examined Palmer at the scene, and Wiegman drove her back to Poland where she was staying.