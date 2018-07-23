PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- On Monday a man was found dead after an apparent drowning at Great Diamond Island that occurred Sunday night.

Portland Police say a search was conducted Sunday evening by island residents, Maine Game Wardens, Marine Patrol and Portland Police. The search was suspended temporarily at 1:00 AM due to poor visibility.

On Monday morning the victim was discovered in Casco Bay near Peaks Island. The victim was found dead and was identified as 19-year-old Maxwell Brown of Boca Raton, Florida.

The victim will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an examination.

