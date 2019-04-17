WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida boy who ran to honor fallen Maine State Police detective Benjamin Campbell received a gift from a Millinocket firefighter for his deed to to recognize the trooper's death and service.

Zechariah Cartledge has made it a tradition to run a mile every time a law enforcement officer dies in the line of duty.

Just over 12 hours following Det. Campbell's death, Cartledge ran a mile around his neighborhood, followed by Florida law enforcement officers.

On Tuesday night, he received a plaque from Millinocket firefighter Tom Picard, who gathered patches from the Maine State Police, Millinocket Police, and Millinocket Fire Department, as well as a picture of Detective Campbell and an engraving, thanking Cartledge for his honoring of the trooper.

"For that particular thing to be sent to us and how meaningful it was, we felt 'this is pretty moving,'" said Zechariah's father, Chad Cartledge. "We could tell that Maine as a whole was a tight-knit state when it comes to losing one of its own. It made a bigger impact than we could imagine."

Cartledge said Zechariah's "Running for Heroes" Facebook page has gained roughly 5,000 followers since the beginning of the month.

The boy is scheduled to appear on the Steve Harvey show later this month.