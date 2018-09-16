Florence is now very slowly starting to move out of the Carolinas, after dropping over 30 inches of rain in spots. While it's weakened considerably, the leftover heavy rain will be moving into New England on Tuesday.

Southern Maine will be on the northern edge of this heavy band of rain. If it shifts south or north at all, it would make a big difference.

Take a look at the potential rainfall from one of our computer models. It's a sharp line between 1 to 2 inches of rain in tropical downpours, and very little rain.

At this point, I would plan on at least some heavy rain and downpours moving into southern Maine, especially York and Cumberland counties, on Tuesday.

In central and northern Maine, it should be much drier, with clouds and just scattered showers.

We'll keep you posted. Any slight shifts in the track of this rain will make a big difference.

