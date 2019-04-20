WASHBURN, Maine — Two towns in Aroostook County have already experienced road closures from flooding. This week, Aroostook County issued a flood warning for Washburn and Island Falls.

"Those residents that live near bodies of water should be preparing to either evacuate or to be home bound, due to flooded road closures," said Director of Aroostook County Emergency Management Darrin Woods.

Gardner Creek Road in Washburn has been flooded, and according to local residents, some who live on the road are unable to drive into surrounding areas because of high waters and a road closure.

"There's people up there that can't get out," said Washburn resident Kevin Goodine. "It's tough, but they know it's every year, and they usually prepare for it. And we go in and get the ones out that we can early."

Goodine is referring to the residents that live on Gardner Creek Road. He says that is an area that frequently floods this time of year.

In Island Falls, part of Route 2 was closed on Thursday, but it has since reopened.

Bud Nason is the owner of PRO Industrial Plus, which is right next to a portion of Route 2 that is expecting more flooding.

Nason tells NEWS CENTER Maine that the road closure happened because of ice jams under a nearby bridge. There is also significant flooding that takes place on the land surrounding his store.

"We're expecting a lot more rain this weekend that's probably going to bring it back up," said Nason.