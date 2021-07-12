Remembering Pearl Harbor: Fleet Reserve Association commemorates 80 years since attack

Branch 290 honors those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — It's been 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor left 2,403 U.S. service members and civilians dead and ushered the United States into World War II.

Tuesday, the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 290 honored not only those who were killed, but also those who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Navy veteran Leon Austin says it's a day he'll never forget.

"December 7, 1941, I was 13 years old. I had three older brothers in the Army, drafted for World War II. I also wanted to go into service," Austin said.

Despite being too young to join, when Austin was old enough he enlisted.

"Being an American, I was mad, and I wanted to do something about it," Austin said.

During the ceremony, Austin and several others paid their respects.

"We encourage a celebration of the sacrifices of our veterans, and we're here for the listed Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard community throughout the year," club manager Marty Martineau said.

"It's a day we'll always remember, never forgetting those we lost," Austin said.