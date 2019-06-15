PORTLAND, Maine — Flag Day was observed Friday, June 14th, but in Portland there was some extra celebrating happening surrounding our nation's flag.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Portland Observatory opened a few new exhibits to the public.

Events included self-guided tours of the Observatory, a self-guided architectural scavenger hunt of Munjoy Hill, folk music, and more.

Flag Day honors the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as our national flag by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.