BERWICK, Maine — Officials from Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover say they are treating five firefighters who were injured Friday while battling a fire at an apartment building in Berwick where a roof collapsed.

Dawn Fernald, Wentworth Douglass Director of Communications, says they are not releasing the conditions of the firefighters at this time.

Fire Chief Jeff Rowe of the York Fire Dept. said the fire at 10 Bell Street was called in around 10:57 a.m. Friday morning.

Tim Wilder, Asst. Fire Chief of Rochester Fire Dept will be holding a press conference soon.

Berwick Firefighters and Police were the first to arrive on the scene. By 11:30 a.m. the fire had escalated to a four-alarm fire and 12 departments from Maine and New Hampshire had responded.

Somewhere between 50 and 75 firefighters are still on the scene as of 1:45 p.m. along with five EMS units.

Maine's Fire Marshall is also on the scene and will provide updates soon.

The Berwick Town Manager Steven Eldridge describes the building as an older, three-floor apartment building in a residential neighborhood.