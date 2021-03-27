Fisherman's body found in Port Clyde Harbor

Officials said the body of Travis Thorbjornson was found a few hours after reports of an empty skiff floating in Port Clyde Harbor

ST GEORGE, Maine — A Port Clyde area fisherman is dead after his body was found in the water Friday evening, according to Maine Marine Patrol officials.

According to the release, 54-yr-old Travis Thorbjornson of Warren was found dead in the water around 9 p.m. Friday.

Officials said Thorbjornson's skiff was reported to be found floating alone in the harbor Friday afternoon.

Several local good Samaritans joined Knox County Sheriff's officials and other local organizations to search the area.

According to the release, they Thorbjornson's body around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Thorbjornson's body has been taken to Augusta for an autopsy.

Maine Marine Patrol officials said the investigation into the death is ongoing.