New law aims to protect Maine's loon population

MAINE, USA — New legislation aimed at protecting the Maine loon population and other waterfowl has been signed into law.

Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill, LD 958, which was sponsored by Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich. The new law, LD 958, expands on previous legislation that phased out some unpainted lead fishing tackle.

This new law will ban the sale and use of certain small, painted lead fishing tackles weighing one ounce or less or measuring two and a half inches or less, which can be poisonous to loons if they eat them.

The sale will be banned by Sept. 1, 2024, and use by Sept. 1, 2026.

“Mainers care deeply about our iconic species and are eager to support initiatives like this one to help protect common loons,” Hepler said.

Research done by the Maine Audubon found that poisoning from lead fishing tackle killed approximately one-third of the adult loons over 25 years.

Hepler believed this bill will “put an end to these avoidable deaths.”

The law will go into effect 90 days after the final adjournment of the legislative session.

Maine Audubon and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife give a $10 store voucher to anyone who turns in at least one ounce of lead tackle through their lead tackle buyback program launched in 2020.