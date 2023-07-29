Maine fishermen gather in opposition to the push for offshore wind development

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law this week that lays out a plan to develop an offshore wind project.

MAINE, Maine — Dozens of Mainers met up on Bailey Island to support fisheries and to show opposition to offshore wind development as legislation signed into law this week moves the project forward.

LD 1895 "An Act Regarding the Procurement of Energy from Offshore Wind Resources," signed by Gov. Janet Mills, works to lay out a plan to develop the offshore wind project responsibly, add strong standards for workers, both on and off the water, as well as avoid disruption of important fishing grounds.

The New England Fishermen's Stewardship Association held a Save Our Fisheries fundraiser to show their disapproval of the bill and project.

More than 50 local businesses and stakeholders were in attendance, along with a lobster boat parade to show solidarity on the water.

"There's not a man or woman fisherman on the coast that agrees that offshore wind development is a good idea," NEFSA Founder Jerry Leeman said.

But not everyone is opposed. Backing the bill is the president of the Maine Building and Construction Trades Council, Jason Shedlock. He said he thinks the project is inevitable, and the recent legislation will lay out protections for project workers and fishermen.

"We did all we could as the state of Maine to make sure that these structures as the federal government sites them, are sited outside of areas that have the most impact to people that earn their livings on the water," Shedlock said. "Rather than cross our arms and say no, we don't want this, we said how do we want it to happen."

However, Leeman said the project could be invasive for fishermen's proprietary fishing areas, and it is hard to predict the fishing values of the Gulf of Maine for the project site.