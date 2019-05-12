AUGUSTA, Maine — Thirty five jobs gone, 50 prisoners removed from Washington County.

"That day was... Other than losing family members.. The worst day of my wife's and my life," said Chris Marshall. Marshall was a Sargent and was there the day the facility closed.

Marshall is now working at Mountian View in Charleston. He travels 122 miles to work, one way.

"They have a room for me I sleep there when I'm working and then I drive home on my days off, spend a couple days at home and then go back up for a couple days," said Marshall.

Now there is work being done to re-open the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport.

State officials and other workers are on-site collecting soil samples, checking pipes, and doing other pre-groundbreaking work that needs to be done.

"I expect at this point, several of the buildings will be torn down depending on the result of the findings," said Commissioner Randy Liberty of the department of corrections.

The new facility is going to be a lot like it was before it closed.

Representative William Tuell says it will be a place to hold people from Washington County... and to revive work-release programs important to that community.

Now the state is working to remove asbestos, lead paint and other problems that might be on site and bring fifty prisoners back to Washington County.

