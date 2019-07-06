STANDISH, Maine — First responders are actively searching for a New Hampshire man who went missing early Friday morning near Watchic Lake in Standish.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department said 39-year-old Timothy Clauge of Nottingham, N.H. was last seen getting in his kayak on Watchic Lake after midnight on Friday.

Police said he was in town for a weekend birthday celebration and arrived late Thursday night.

Someone who lives nearby found and recovered Clauge's kayak overturned on the lake, according to police.

Police said Clauge is white, about 6 feet tall, and about 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.