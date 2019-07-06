STANDISH, Maine — For a second day, first responders are searching for a New Hampshire man who went missing early Friday morning near Watchic Lake in Standish.

Divers with the Maine Warden Service returned to work Saturday morning in their effort to find 39-year-old Timothy Clauge on Nottingham, N.H.

Timothy Clauge of Nottingham, N.H.

Cumberland county Sheriff's Office

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department said Clauge was last seen getting in his kayak on Watchic Lake after midnight on Friday.

Police said he was in town for a weekend birthday celebration and arrived late Thursday night.

Someone who lives nearby found and recovered Clauge's kayak overturned on the lake, according to police.

Police said Clauge is white, about 6 feet tall, and about 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.