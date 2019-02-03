BERWICK, Maine — Multiple first response agencies throughout Maine expressed their condolences for Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, who lost his life Friday.

Capt. Barnes died from injuries suffered fighting a four-alarm apartment building fire in Berwick to which more than 16 departments responded.

Berwick Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow first responders and friends and family of Captain Joel Barnes, who died in the line of duty today, Friday, March 1, 2019.

North Berwick Police Department

The Men and Women of the North Berwick Police Department extend their deepest sympathies to the Berwick Fire Department, the Town of Berwick, and the friends and family of Captain Joel Barnes who was killed today battling a fire on Bell Street in Berwick. Joel died a hero as he ran towards danger - putting his own safety aside - so that the lives of others may be saved. The death of any member of the public safety community is a tragedy, but one this close to home makes everyone associated with first responders hold their loved ones a little bit tighter. The streets of heaven are crowded with angels tonight - crowded by other public servants who too made the ultimate sacrifice - lining the highways and byways to salute another who joins their ranks far too soon. All those who responded to assist today are in our hearts and we wish a full and fast recovery to the four other firefighters who were injured.

Yarmouth Police Department

YPD joins our brothers and sisters in the fire service mourning the loss of Captain Joel Barnes. Captain Barnes was killed in the line of duty while battling a fire on 3/1/2019 in Berwick. Our hearts are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Captain Barnes.

Westbrook Police Department

We are saddened to hear about the line of duty death of Berwick Fire Department Captain Joel Barnes. Our condolences to Captain Barnes’ family and the members of the Berwick Fire Department. RIP Captain Joel Barnes - End Of Watch March 1, 2019.

Falmouth Police Department

The Falmouth Police Department shares in grieving tonight with the Berwick Fire Department. Captain Joel Barnes died today giving everything to help others. Three others were also injured.

We grieve and also are thankful for people just like Captain Barnes who are willing to answer the call at any cost! This is exactly what happened today. Knowing how we in public safety think and operate, it’s a sacrifice no one ever wants to bare. It is also proudly and willingly answering the call like Captain Barnes and his colleagues did today.

Thank you sir for your service, sacrifice and commitment to others.

Our prayers to our brothers and sisters in Red this evening. Especially to those wearing the patch pictured here of the Berwick Fire Department. Prayers of peace with the family of Captain Barnes. Thank you for your loved ones service and sacrifice in our public safety family. We grieve with you! FPD.

Farmington Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Berwick Fire Department.

Cumberland Police Department

This is a painful reminder that our public safety family is not invincible, even here in the great state of Maine. The Berwick Fire Department suffered a terrible loss today. We join with our brothers and sisters in the fire service in expressing our condolences to Captain Joel Barnes' firehouse family, relatives, and friends.

We are diminished. 💙🌹❤️

Ogunquit Police Department

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes who died battling a building fire today.

The Firefighter’s Prayer-

When I am called to duty, God, wherever flames may rage, Give me the strength to save some life whatever be its age. Help me embrace a little child before it is too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout, and quickly and efficiently to put the fire out. I want to fill my calling and to give the best in me, to guard my every neighbor and protect his property. And if according to my fate I am to lose my life this day, Please bless with your protecting hand my family this I pray.