First monkeypox case identified in Maine

The individual who tested positive for the virus is a male resident of York County, according to a Maine CDC release.

YORK COUNTY, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified its first case of the monkeypox virus. Maine now joins 44 other states that have reported at least one case of the illness.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the first probable case of monkeypox was identified in New Hampshire.

According to a release issued by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Maine's first reported case is part of a national and worldwide outbreak.

The release says the person who tested positive for the virus is a male resident of York County. Additional information about the individual will not be released to protect patient privacy.

According to the release, a private lab conducted the initial testing that identified the Maine monkeypox case.

"The Maine CDC is working to identify any others who may have been exposed and make vaccination available to any close contacts," the release says.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the risk to the general public in Maine remains low.

“While this is the first case of monkeypox identified in Maine, Maine CDC has been preparing for a case for several weeks given the international outbreak,” Shah said in the release. “This disease is rare and the risk to the general public remains low. Maine CDC is working with the individual to identify close contacts and provide them access to vaccination.”

A monkeypox vaccine called Jynneos has been given to the state of Maine by the federal government. There are enough doses to vaccinate 311 people.

"Maine CDC is making the vaccine available to close contacts of identified cases as well as those at risk of transmitting monkeypox or becoming severely ill," the release says. "Those who believe they may have been exposed or who have a new or unexplained rash or lesions should contact a health care provider to be evaluated, tested, and potentially referred to Maine CDC public health nursing for vaccination."

For more information about monkeypox, how it's spread, and how to prevent yourself from getting it, click here.

To view the U.S. CDC monkeypox outbreak tracker, click here.