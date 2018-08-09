Sunday morning will bring the first frost of the year to parts of the state.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for western Maine, including the foothills and mountains, where lows will be in the 30s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for northern Maine, where some of the coolest spots will drop below freezing.

Near the coastline, temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight.

This all thanks to a cold Canadian high setting up over the state. Clear skies and light winds under the high allow temperatures to drop significantly at night.

Another chilly night is expected Sunday night, with another round of frost possible Monday morning in the same areas.

The chilly weather won't last long. By Tuesday, the humidity will be back with showers and storms.

