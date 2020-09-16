First anniversary of tragic explosion at Farmington's LEAP Inc.

Wednesday marks the one year anniversary of the propane explosion, and multiple memorial events are planned in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine — One year ago at 8:18 A.M. the Farmington community was forever changed. A tragic explosion at the LEAP Incorporated building taking the life of Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell, and injuring five other firefighters, and Larry Lord, a maintenance worker at LEAP who's been called a hero for evacuating the facility after smelling gas.

On the one year anniversary of those tragic events, multiple memorials are set to take place, some private and others open to the public to pay their respects,

At 8:00 A.M. the fire department and family of Captain Bell will have a private ceremony at the fire station. There will then be a procession from the fire station to Fairview Cemetery, where there will be another private ceremony honoring Captain Bell.

Today marks one year since the tragic explosion at the LEAP Inc. building in Farmington. This morning, we’re taking a look back at the events of that today, and how you can honor Captain Michael Bell who was killed in the blast @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/7PUGFHJZBd — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) September 16, 2020

Following the cemetery, there will be a memorial display at 313 Farmington Falls Road, the site of the former LEAP Inc. building. According to South Portland Fire Department Public Information Officer Robb Couture, there will be a ladder truck and flag display, a memorial wreath, Captain Bell’s fire gear, and “thank you” banners.

There's also a press conference planned for 11:00 A.M. featuring Farmington Town Manager Richard Davis, LEAP representative Darryl Wood, and Farmington Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hardy which will be held across the street of the former LEAP Inc. site.

Governor Mills has also ordered flags to be lowered to half staff to honor the victims of the explosion.