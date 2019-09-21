FARMINGTON, Maine — Firefighters in Farmington are appealing to the public to help more than two dozen families displaced by Monday’s gas explosion at the LEAP center headquarters.

The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area Leap Explosion Fund was created to help LEAP employees Mand their families and the more than 30 residents displaced by the blast.

The majority of the residents live in a mobile home park near where the LEAP building used to stand. Most of the homes are unsafe to live in and some residents tell NEWS CENTER Maine they don’t know where they are going to live. Firefighters, including the families of Capt. Mike Bell, who was killed in the explosion, want the public to step up and do their part.

"We need help taking care of the residents, because the Bell family would want these residents back to to their normal day, back with their smiles into their routines," said Gerry Pineau, who is a Westbrook firefighter assisting the Farmington Fire Department.

United Way officials are distributing gift cards, groceries, gas and clothing to displaced residents at the Farmington town office.

Donations for LEAP employees, residents and others affected can be made through the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area by writing a check payable to "United Way of Tri-Valley Area" and labeled "LEAP Explosion Fund."

More information is available from UWTVA by going here.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area

218 Fairbanks Rd., P.O. Box 126

Farmington, ME 04938

Donations for victims and their families can be made at Franklin Savings Bank, located at 197 Main St. in Farmington. The bank is matching all donations in each account up to $10,000 per account.

A GoFundMe.org account has been set up for up for Larry Lord, who worked for LEAP. As of Friday, the crowdfunding tool had raised more than 100,000.

