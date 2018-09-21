PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Firefighters from Aroostook County to the New Hampshire border will be gathering in Maine's largest city this weekend. The 55th Maine State Federation of Firefighters Convention will hold a series of festivities all weekend long. But the timing this year is significant, for the department that's hosting this big event.

The location changes every year. Saturday it kicks off in Portland, home to the Fire Museum, a gathering place the day before the convention commences.

"We get together like this so we can talk about what's going on in the fire service today," said Ken Desmond, President of the Maine State Federation of Firefighters.

"Our job has changed so much," said Portland firefighter, Travis Gibson. "You know we're dealing with a lot of hazmat now, we have to worry about weapons of mass destruction, the biggest thing now is the heroin overdoses. We go to them every day."

But it's also time a for celebration. Especially for the Portland Fire Department.

"It's our 250th anniversary, March 29th was our birthday," said Gibson. "The federation actually started in Portland in the late 40s. The last time the convention was here was in 65. So we thought what better way to celebrate our birthdays to get together with the federation brothers and have one big celebration."

