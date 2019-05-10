AUGUSTA, Maine — The addition of three new names to the Maine Firefighter Memorial brought added poignance to the annual remembrance ceremony in Augusta.

The crowd that came out to pay its respects on Saturday morning, October 5, swelled with delegations from each community that lost a firefighter over the past year.

Capt. Joel Barnes died while protecting another firefighter as a burning apartment building collapsed around them in Berwick on March 1.

Among the thousands of mourners who attended Capt. Barnes's funeral on March 10 in Portland was Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco. He suffered a medical event during the proceedings and died a short time later.

The death of Capt. Michael Bell is so recent that funeral services have not yet been held. He died on September 16 when the LEAP, Inc. facility in Farmington exploded. Six fellow firefighters and a maintenance worker were also hurt. Investigators say a propane leak provided the fuel for the blast, but work continues to find the trigger that set it off.

Sen. Susan Collins reflected on their deaths during the memorial ceremony by saying, "Not all heroes wear capes."

Also in attendance at the ceremony, Gov. Janet Mills had earlier proclaimed October 5 to be Firefighter's Recognition Day.

