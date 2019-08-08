PORTLAND, Maine — After a car crashed into a tree and rolled over in a Portland intersection this morning, Munjoy Hill firefighters were dispatched to the wrong address.

While fire engines were told to respond to the intersection at Washington Ave and Ocean Ave, the actual location turned out to be down the street at Rainbow Mall Road.

Luckily, two off-duty Portland firefighters on their way to work, witnessed the 7 a.m. crash and stopped to help.

Only one person was in the car at the time of the crash. The single driver was brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.