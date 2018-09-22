PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Spectators cheered as firetrucks and firefighters passed by in a parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Portland Fire Department.

The parade provided over 180 years of history with dozens of participants from across the state.

Onlookers were given the chance to reflect and appreciate the sacrifices firefighters make every day.

"These people risk their lives every time. It can be you know, a small room fire, it could be a whole building, either way, they are risking their lives, so it should be appreciated," said Nicholas Drake, a spectator.

The parade carries in conjunction with the Maine State Federation of Firefighters 55th Annual Convention. The events began on Friday, September 21st and continues through Sunday, September 23rd.

