BUXTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — South Portland and Buxton's fire departments are mourning the death of one of their own.

Police said Thursday that Harry Weymouth was driving his car eastbound on Route 202 in Hollis shortly before 1 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming car.

The 46-year old father of three was taken Maine Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Related: 21-year So. Portland veteran firefighter dies in car crash after allegedly falling asleep

Late Thursday afternoon a procession of fire trucks and police cars from Portland, South Portland and Buxton escorted the hearse carrying Weymouth's body from Maine Med to a funeral home in Buxton.

Weymouth spent 30 years of his life as a firefighter, paramedic and a registered nurse. Colleagues said he always answered the call to serve his community.

State police said Weymouth may have fallen asleep when his car hit the oncoming vehicle.

The driver and the passenger of the other vehicle received non-life threatening injuries.

Weymouth was on his way home, but not from his job at the South Portland Police Department. He worked his last 24-hour shift earlier this week.

Weymouth also spent a decade as a paramedic with the Southern Maine Regional SWAT team, and as an RN working part-time at Southern Maine Health Care Goodall campus.

Weymouth's volunteer firefighting career started at 15 years old.

Buxton firefighters and paramedics, including ones Weymouth helped train, were the first to arrive at the scene of the crash.

"My paramedics and my crew were the ones that treated Harry and, as you can imagine, that was very difficult," said Buxton Fire Chief Nate Schools.

Peer support firefighters from Portland are available to firefighters in South Portland to help them with the grieving process and to fill in where needed.

Weymouth left behind his wife Kelly and three children. First responders are doing everything they can to support them at this time.

An autopsy report is expected to reveal the exact cause of death. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the next few days.

© NEWS CENTER Maine