Firefighters, builders urge caution after deck collapses in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine — Three people suffered minor injuries and have been released from the hospital after a deck collapse Friday night. The incident happened at a home on Cumberland Street According to Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte.

Turcotte says the deck was roughly 10 to 12 feet off the ground and more than a dozen were standing on the deck when it collapsed. Eight people were evaluated by first-responders on scene and declined transportation to the hospital.

"Ledger boards were not properly attached to the home, and again with that excess weight, that created a perfect storm for the deck collapse," said Turcotte.

The cause of the collapse is still being investigated, however Turcotte believes the age of the deck, improperly attached ledger boards, and weight on the deck to be factors in the collapse.

"Codes have significantly changed in the last couple of decades. So in this particular case, the home was built in the 70's, it was original to the home. They didn't do a lot of change or a lot of work to it," said Turcotte.

Following Friday's deck collapse, firefighters and builders are urging caution for folks enjoying time on the deck this summer.

"Old construction just has a couple nails, a couple screws, and that's not gonna hold forever," said Tim Galvez, owner of Tim's Express Deck's and Odd Jobs based out of Portland. Galvez says he's been building decks or working in construction for the last 12 years and often sees issues with older decks.

"In older construction you only see nails, sometimes you don't even see bolts. You don't see screws, you don't see metal hangers, all that stuff is really important for a long lasting deck," said Galvez.

Galvez often works alongside his brother Ben, who owns Ben & Son's Construction.

"When you start getting into rot, and you start seeing structural elements being compromised, then you're in a tough situation," said Ben Galvez.

The two recommend inspecting your deck at least once a year to ensure its structural integrity.

"You need to make sure as a landlord, as a homeowner you're addressing these issues before the get out of hand," said Ben Galvez.