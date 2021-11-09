x
Firefighters battle Lewiston apartment building fire

Witnesses tell NEWS CENTER Maine people were forced to escape a large fire on Blake St. in Lewiston Saturday afternoon

LEWISTON, Maine — First responders are on the scene of a fire on Blake Street in Lewiston Saturday afternoon. 

Dispatch officials wouldn’t confirm details other than they were dealing with a fire. 

Viewers sent several photos of smoke that could be seen from quite far away in the Lewiston-Auburn area. 

One video sent to NEWS CENTER Maine appears to show a person jumping out of a third-floor window to escape. We have a crew on the scene. 

NEWS CENTER Maine will update as more details become available.

