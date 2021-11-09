Firefighters battle Lewiston apartment building fire

Witnesses tell NEWS CENTER Maine people were forced to escape a large fire on Blake St. in Lewiston Saturday afternoon

LEWISTON, Maine — First responders are on the scene of a fire on Blake Street in Lewiston Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch officials wouldn’t confirm details other than they were dealing with a fire.

Viewers sent several photos of smoke that could be seen from quite far away in the Lewiston-Auburn area.

One video sent to NEWS CENTER Maine appears to show a person jumping out of a third-floor window to escape. We have a crew on the scene.

Happening Now: Multiple crews are responding to a fire at an apparent apartment building on Blake Street in Lewiston. Some smoke can still be seen coming from the building. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/3liv8BmfW9 — Sam Rogers (@slaminsamNCM) September 11, 2021

