BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — On Tuesday, in front of the Lafayette Family Cancer Center in Brewer, members for the Brewer firefighters and Geaghan Brewing staff presented a $3,000 check to the cancer care center.

The funds were raised by an event called "Keg for a Cure".

Back in June, Geaghan Bros. Brewing Co. brewed up a limited edition specialty batch of beer with the help of Brewer Firefighters and sold the beer at the Geaghan Bros. Brewing Tasting Room in Brewer.

"Recently one of our firefighter's wife was diagnosed with breast cancer so it really hit home with us. We wanted to get back to the community and do our part," Brandon Randall, Brewer Firefighter said.

Randall and Andrew Geaghan, owners of Brewer Geaghan, says plans are already in the works for next year.

© NEWS CENTER Maine