NASA: 'Fireball' meteorite falls near Calais

Eyewitnesses reportedly saw the meteorite around noon on Saturday "followed by loud sonic booms," according to NASA.
Credit: NASA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — For the first time ever, radar was able to pick up a meteorite fall seen in Washington County on Saturday. 

At approximately 11:56 a.m., eyewitnesses reported a "fireball" that could be seen midday, according to a NASA report. 

The sighting was reportedly "followed by loud sonic booms near Calais." 

The meteorite seen Saturday is the first radar-observed meteorite to fall in Maine, NASA said. 

According to the Portland Press Herald, the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel is "offering a $25,000 reward for the first 1-kilogram meteorite recovered."

