Fire personnel, police officer injured after stairwell collapses during emergency response in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Maine — Four Yarmouth Fire Rescue members and one Yarmouth police officer were taken to Maine Medical Center and Mercy Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after an exterior stairwell collapsed at an apartment building they responded to for a medical emergency Friday morning.

Yarmouth police did not say what the medical emergency was or the status of the patient. However, the patient was also on the stairwell at the time of the collapse and was also taken to the hospital.

