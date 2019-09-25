OLD TOWN, Maine — Authorities shut down Stillwater Avenue in Old Town near Spring and Free Street while crews from several towns worked to put out a fire at an apartment building.

Old Town officials say everyone living at the apartment building at 114 Stillwater Avenue made it out safe.

A resident of the apartment building tells NEWS CENTER Maine she believes the fire was caused by a candle in her roommate's room. Kierstan Crosby says she smelled smoke and then went to alert others in the building Wednesday morning.

Authorities are asking that drivers avoid the area right off of exit 193 in Old Town heading toward the University of Maine Orono.

Crews from Old Town, Bangor, Orono and Glenburn responded to the call and were still working to put the fire out as of 12:15 p.m.

Smoke billowed from the roof of the building as firefighters worked to control the blaze. The fire was completely out by 12:35 p.m. and crews intended to stay on scene to clean-up the area.

The University of Maine tweeted that the fire was reported before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Old Town is next to Orono and many college students live in Old Town.

This story will be updated.