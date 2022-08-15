Fire Marshal's Office investigates Stonington fire

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, officials say.

STONINGTON, Maine — The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation after a fire burned down a home in Stonington early Sunday morning.

The Stonington Fire Department arrived onto the scene around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call of an explosion and fire.

Fire Chief Ryan Hayward says the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, with a handful of walls lying yards away from the house, possibly due to the explosion.

He says the fire seemed to have started in the garage, where crews found propane tanks.

"We didn't know what we could encounter. Was there more? What else could we come across?" Hayward said. "... We had to go into defensive mode; keep my fellow firefighters back to put water on the fire of what was left."

Those living nearby say they felt the impact of the explosion shortly before seeing the fire.

#Update The Fire Marshal’s Office has completed its work on scene. The cause of the fire is still being determined, and no foul play has been suspected by investigators.

A handful of neighboring crews worked alongside the Stonington Fire Dept. in the effort to fight the fire throughout the day, finally putting it out around 4 p.m.

Responders also found the remains of who they believe to be 71-year-old David Crutcher, who lived alone in the home at the time.

"The building was pretty much a shell, I mean there wasn't much left. Once we took care of that we could go into the offensive to try and locate where the body was," Hayward said.

The remains have been transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for further investigation.

Officials with the Fire Marshal's Office have completed work at the scene and have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

There is currently no evidence of foul play according to investigators.