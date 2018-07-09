SKOWHEGAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man died inside his home early Friday morning when fire swept through his apartment.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says Douglas Barrett, 48, was found dead in the kitchen of his two-story apartment on Milburn Street. Barrett shares the apartment with his longtime girlfriend who was staying somewhere else Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m.

Police say Barrett's apartment was completely destroyed in the fire and there was smoke and water damage to the other apartment in the building.

Fire officials say the fire is not considered suspicious.

Barrett’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy as Fire Marshals continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

