STANDISH, Maine — Multiple fire department units are on scene battling a fire in Standish.

As a result of the fire, part of Route 114 near Snug Harbor Road is closed.

Dispatch for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the fire was reported around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 at 1347 Richville Road.

The fire is located across from Wards Cove Road, near Long Beach on Sebago Lake.

Pictures and videos sent in to NEWS CENTER Maine by viewers show a large cloud of billowing smoke from a distance.

Allison Parsons

Michael Downes

