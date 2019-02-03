SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A fire broke out at 35 Hall St. in South Portland around 1:55 p.m. Friday, according to the city's Public Information Officer, Robb Couture.

The fire reached two sheds and a garage that had been converted into a living space. It also reached a vehicle parked in the driveway.

City of South Portland

No one was in the garage at the time of the fire, according to Couture. The fire is believed to have started in the outbuildings.

There is no estimate of damage at this point, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.