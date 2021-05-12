Fire in Portland apartment building leaves 10 without homes

PORTLAND, Maine — Ten residents of a downtown Portland apartment building are working with the American Red Cross to find temporary housing following a fire on Wednesday.
Portland firefighters went to 12 Adler St. at about 3 p.m. for reports of a fire in the walls of a third-floor apartment, Capt. John Brennan of the Portland Fire Department said.
Crews spent about an hour extinguishing the fire and completing overhaul, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Brennan said the fire seems to have started from smoking materials improperly disposed of.