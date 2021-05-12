Fire in Portland apartment building leaves 10 without homes

Officials believe improperly-discarded smoking materials triggered the fire.

PORTLAND, Maine — Ten residents of a downtown Portland apartment building are working with the American Red Cross to find temporary housing following a fire on Wednesday.

Portland firefighters went to 12 Adler St. at about 3 p.m. for reports of a fire in the walls of a third-floor apartment, Capt. John Brennan of the Portland Fire Department said.

Crews spent about an hour extinguishing the fire and completing overhaul, he said.

No injuries were reported.