PORTLAND, Maine — Two businesses on Portland's busy Commercial Street are closed until they can make repairs after a fire damaged the building Sunday afternoon.

Flatbread Company, a pizza restaurant, and Ri Ra, an Irish pub, evacuated customers when smoke started billowing into Flatbread around 12:30 Sunday afternoon, witnesses said.

Portland firefighters closed Commercial Street, one the city's most popular tourist destinations, for three hours in the middle of the day.

According to a post on Flatbread Company's Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed for "a few days." It is not clear how long they will be closed for.

Flatbread Company Portland Maine Hello friends! Due to unforeseen circumstances we sadly have to close for a few days. We'll let you know as soon as the ovens are hot and we're back in action. Until then we're sorry for any...

According to the Portland Press Herald, Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said both businesses had to close Sunday following the fire, and will not be able to reopen until the owners meet with the city’s code enforcement officer on Monday to develop a repair plan.

The newspaper reported that a portion of the roof had to be opened up and there was some water damage, but Chief Gautreau said the building’s sprinkler system worked well to contain the fire. He said the fire was concentrated in a roof line hood vent.

